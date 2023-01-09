BagelFest Winter Games are coming to Brooklyn on Jan. 15

As National Bagel Day rolls around on Jan. 15, so does BagelFest — a festival honoring the legacy of New York City’s favorite breakfast food.

This year, organizers will light the bagel torch to kick off the BagelFest Winter Games at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn. The games will feature a variety of bagel-related competitive activities, such as a bagel eating contest, bagel rolling competition and a bagel relay.

“As far as we are concerned, National Bagel Day is the first major holiday in January and it’s the perfect day to host a Bagel Eating Contest and other Winter Games,” said BagelFest founder Sam Silverman in a statement. “One bagel-lover will rise above the masses to prove their undying love for the heavenly, chewy masterpiece that is the bagel. The individual who stretches their stomach to the absolute limit will be crowned the Bagel Champion of New York.”

The winner of the bagel-eating competition will receive a $500 cash prize, with the runner-up receiving $250. Both will be gifted a “Brooklyn Deluxe” package valued at $200 from beloved bakery Bagel Boss.

“Just when you thought you couldn’t possibly eat a single crumb more, we’re going to send you home with a dozen of some of the finest authentic, hand-rolled bagels to ever grace New York,” said Bagel Boss CEO Andrew Hazen. “Not to mention our signature black and white cookies, cream cheese, and lox to round out the ultimate prize for the Bagel Eating Champs.”

The BagelFest Winter Games comes after the third successful BagelFest in September of 2022 which saw over 2,000 attendees and more 17 participating bagel businesses.

Visitors can enjoy the BagelFest Winter Games without participating in the games themselves. Tickets to the event cost $39 and include a bagel flight of five uniquely flavored mini bagel sandwiches and one mimosa per ticket holder. Those interested in participating in the games will need to register for their event as well as purchase an entry ticket.