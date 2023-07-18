Bensonhurst shooting deemed homicide after 15-year-old dies of injuries

A 15-year-old has died from his injuries after he was shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was shot in Bensonhurst on Monday afternoon, according to the NYPD, and the shooting has been classified as a homicide.

The teen, Foridun Maulonou, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back after several shots were fired near the corner of 62nd Street and 20th Avenue on July 17. First responders rushed Maulonou to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries early on Tuesday.

In an ongoing investigation following Maulonous’ passing, cops announced that the shooting incident had been deemed a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, an NYPD spokesperson added. The suspect reportedly fled from the scene after the shooting on Monday, prompting police to launch a thorough search of the streets and local subway stations.

Between Jan. 1 and July 16, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been one reported shooting incident and one murder in the 62nd Precinct, which includes Bensonhurst — down from the same time last year, when there had been two shootings and four murders.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional updates.