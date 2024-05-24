Section of Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to close for third and final round of repairs June 1-3

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The city is nearly finished with short-term repairs on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, according to the Department of Transportation — but a portion of the span will close down for a the third and last time in early June to get the work done.

Queens-bound lanes between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street will close to traffic from 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 3, the department announced on May 21. It will be the third and final short-term closure of the BQE’s triple cantilever as crews work to shore the roadway up as it awaits a large-scale overhaul slated to begin in 2028. Brooklyn-bound lanes will remain open.

“We are approaching the third and final phase of our interim repair work for 2024 on the BQE to preserve its lifespan and keep it in a state of good repair,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, in a statement. “As we did in October and April, we will keep the public closely updated on our progress as we plan ahead for this work.”

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the BQE altogether that weekend, but any drivers who must take the BQE should expect heavy traffic and long detours as they navigate around the closure on side streets. The detours will be heavily signed, according to the DOT, and maps with additional information are available online.

Five entrance ramps will also be closed to accommodate the work: the 3rd Avenue ramp, 6th Avenue ramp, Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp, the Hamilton Avenue entrance ramp, and the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp.

The construction will focus on adding new concrete and reinforcing steel beams in the portion of the Triple Cantilever near Grace Court and Clark Street in an effort to strengthen the roadway — which is quickly entering the end of its useful and safe life, according to expert reports. A massive overhaul and reconstruction of the cantilever is in the works, but the city needs federal funding for the project – and the Biden administration rejected the initial grant application in January.

Construction has already been delayed several times, most recently until 2028. In the meantime, the short-term repairs are meant to keep the roadway safe for motorists. The city is also working to fine drivers of overweight trucks who drive on the span against regulations, since heavy vehicles damage and deteriorate the span more quickly.