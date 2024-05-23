Brooklyn’s summertime spectacle: The ultimate guide to street fairs and festivals

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Picture it. It’s summertime, and the smell of sausage and peppers sizzles through the air from a mobile food truck. The sound of live music can be heard from block-to-block, and you’re deciding between a sweet corn arepa or a paper bag full of deep fried sandwich cookies.

It’s a good old-fashion Brooklyn street festival — one of the many events that make the borough so fun in the summer.

From the Atlantic Antic, Brooklyn’s largest and oldest street festival, to the season-long Summer Stroll in Bay Ridge, these festivals offer an eclectic mix of food, art and entertainment. Where else can artisans display handcrafted goods while children enjoy face painting and carnival games? These festivals not only celebrate Brooklyn’s diverse heritage but also bring together locals and visitors alike, fostering a sense of community and neighborhood pride.

Here are some street fairs and festivals Brooklynites can look forward to this summer (and while you’re at it, don’t forget to hit up some of the borough’s Open Streets):

Three Hierarchs Festival

Get ready to immerse yourself in Greek culture at the Three Hierarchs Brooklyn Greek Festival in Sheepshead Bay! On May 31, June 1 and June 2, the festival will feature special dance performances by the Cretan Brotherhood Family of N.Y. and lively tunes from Bravo sounds. Join the celebration outside 1724 Ave. P for a weekend filled with delicious food, music and cultural experiences.

Fun on Fifth

The Bay Ridge Fun on Fifth Festival returns June 2, hosted by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District. The nonprofit organization serves Fifth Avenue between 65th and 85th streets. The event features live entertainment, food and activities for all ages. Join the celebration for a day of family-friendly fun in the heart of the neighborhood. Brooklyn Pride Festival Brooklyn’s 28th Annual Pride Multicultural Festival is set to electrify Fifth Avenue, spanning from Union to Ninth Streets on Saturday, June 8. The event serves as a precursor for the Twilight Pride Parade and promises a dynamic blend of cultures, with entertainment highlights at Fourth Street. Attendees can explore a bustling marketplace featuring local businesses and city-wide organizations. Join the celebration of unity and diversity in Park Slope, Brooklyn and beyond. Puerto Rican Parade & Festival Join El Grito for The 8th Annual Sunset Park Puerto Rican Parade & Festival on Sunday, June 9. The parade kicks off at 5 p.m., followed by the festival at 6:30 p.m. near the entrance to Sunset Park on 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue. Under the theme “Las Calles y Las Playas son del Pueblo,” locals will celebrate Puerto Rican resilience amidst displacement, affirming our global presence and cultural vitality. This year’s event highlights shared issues between Puerto Rican communities in both New York and the archipelago, fostering solidarity and empowerment. Brooklyn Greek Festival The annual Brooklyn Greek Festival returns from June 3-9, transforming Schermerhorn Street into a hub of Greek culture and tradition. Hosted by the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Brooklyn, the festival promises an immersive experience into Greek heritage. Welcoming attendees from various backgrounds, the festival offers a lively atmosphere filled with authentic cuisine, music and dance. Embracing the spirit of Greek hospitality, it’s a celebration not to be missed.

Summer Stroll

The Summer Stroll on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge is the city’s largest and most successful “Summer Stroll” program. This festive event closes Third Avenue to traffic on four Friday nights each summer. This year’s dates are July 19 and Aug. 2 from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue, and July 26 and Aug. 9 from 68th Street to 82nd Street. Enjoy local vendors, live music, and community activities, rain or shine!

Feast of Santa Rosalia

The 18th Avenue Festival, also known as the Feast of Santa Rosalia, or simply “the feast,” returns on Aug. 15 for 11 consecutive nights in Bensonhurst. The festival takes over a stretch of 18th Avenue co-named Cristoforo Colombo Boulevard, from 68th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway at the end of each August. Spanning this thoroughfare, it transforms the area into a bustling homage to Italian culture, drawing crowds to savor the essence of Italy in its own little corner of Brooklyn.

Atlantic Antic

The Annual Atlantic Antic, produced by the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation, is Brooklyn’s oldest and largest street festival, happening rain or shine on Sept. 29. Running from Fourth Avenue to the waterfront, this beloved fair features ethnic tastings, fine arts, crafts, music and entertainment, and draws thousands of people each year. Residents and visitors alike revel in the vibrant atmosphere, making it a perfect day to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.