Brooklyn’s summertime spectacle: The ultimate guide to street fairs and festivals

Picture it. It’s summertime, and the smell of sausage and peppers sizzles through the air from a mobile food truck. The sound of live music can be heard from block-to-block, and you’re deciding between a sweet corn arepa or a paper bag full of deep fried sandwich cookies.
It’s a good old-fashion Brooklyn street festival — one of the many events that make the borough so fun in the summer.
From the Atlantic Antic, Brooklyn’s largest and oldest street festival, to the season-long Summer Stroll in Bay Ridge, these festivals offer an eclectic mix of food, art and entertainment. Where else can artisans display handcrafted goods while children enjoy face painting and carnival games? These festivals not only celebrate Brooklyn’s diverse heritage but also bring together locals and visitors alike, fostering a sense of community and neighborhood pride.
Here are some street fairs and festivals Brooklynites can look forward to this summer (and while you’re at it, don’t forget to hit up some of the borough’s Open Streets):
Three Hierarchs Festival
Get ready to immerse yourself in Greek culture at the Three Hierarchs Brooklyn Greek Festival in Sheepshead Bay! On May 31, June 1 and June 2, the festival will feature special dance performances by the Cretan Brotherhood Family of N.Y. and lively tunes from Bravo sounds. Join the celebration outside 1724 Ave. P for a weekend filled with delicious food, music and cultural experiences.
Fun on Fifth
Summer Stroll
The Summer Stroll on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge is the city’s largest and most successful “Summer Stroll” program. This festive event closes Third Avenue to traffic on four Friday nights each summer. This year’s dates are July 19 and Aug. 2 from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue, and July 26 and Aug. 9 from 68th Street to 82nd Street. Enjoy local vendors, live music, and community activities, rain or shine!
Feast of Santa Rosalia
The 18th Avenue Festival, also known as the Feast of Santa Rosalia, or simply “the feast,” returns on Aug. 15 for 11 consecutive nights in Bensonhurst. The festival takes over a stretch of 18th Avenue co-named Cristoforo Colombo Boulevard, from 68th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway at the end of each August. Spanning this thoroughfare, it transforms the area into a bustling homage to Italian culture, drawing crowds to savor the essence of Italy in its own little corner of Brooklyn.
Atlantic Antic
The Annual Atlantic Antic, produced by the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation, is Brooklyn’s oldest and largest street festival, happening rain or shine on Sept. 29. Running from Fourth Avenue to the waterfront, this beloved fair features ethnic tastings, fine arts, crafts, music and entertainment, and draws thousands of people each year. Residents and visitors alike revel in the vibrant atmosphere, making it a perfect day to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.