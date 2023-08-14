Quantcast
This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Three people seriously injured in Brownsville apartment fire: FDNY

Adam Daly and Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
brownsville apartment fire
Four people were injured — three seriously — in an all-hands fire in Brownsville on Monday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two people jumped from the fifth floor of a Brownsville residential building to escape heavy smoke and flames during an all-hands fire that left four residents injured on Aug. 14.

The blaze broke out in an apartment on the top floor of 165 Rockaway Parkway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Twelve FDNY units with roughly 60 firefighters responded to the scene within minutes, according to a department spokesperson.

firefighters on scene
Two people jumped to escape the flames before firefighters arrived on the scene. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Jim Carney, FDNY Deputy Chief, said that prior to the arrival of New York’s Bravest, two residents had jumped from the fifth floor of the six-story building and were discovered on the pavement below.

Carney said both tenants are in critical condition at area hospitals, while a third fire victim was rushed to a specialty hospital in Staten Island to be treated for burns in the chest area.

Paramedics also treated another resident with a minor injury at the scene. 

people on sidewalk during fire
The fire is being treated as “suspicious,” according to the FDNY. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 3 p.m. Speaking to press after the blaze, Carney said that a further investigation by the fire marshal would determine the cause but that it was currently categorized as “suspicious.” 

According to city records, the building has received 136 complaints and 78 violations with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development in the past two years — including multiple violations for broken or missing smoke detectors. 

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York