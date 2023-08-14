Three people seriously injured in Brownsville apartment fire: FDNY

Four people were injured — three seriously — in an all-hands fire in Brownsville on Monday afternoon.

Two people jumped from the fifth floor of a Brownsville residential building to escape heavy smoke and flames during an all-hands fire that left four residents injured on Aug. 14.

The blaze broke out in an apartment on the top floor of 165 Rockaway Parkway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Twelve FDNY units with roughly 60 firefighters responded to the scene within minutes, according to a department spokesperson.

Jim Carney, FDNY Deputy Chief, said that prior to the arrival of New York’s Bravest, two residents had jumped from the fifth floor of the six-story building and were discovered on the pavement below.

Carney said both tenants are in critical condition at area hospitals, while a third fire victim was rushed to a specialty hospital in Staten Island to be treated for burns in the chest area.

Paramedics also treated another resident with a minor injury at the scene.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 3 p.m. Speaking to press after the blaze, Carney said that a further investigation by the fire marshal would determine the cause but that it was currently categorized as “suspicious.”

According to city records, the building has received 136 complaints and 78 violations with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development in the past two years — including multiple violations for broken or missing smoke detectors.