Catholic charity raises millions for scholarships

By Jada Camille
Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio and Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello honor the life and legacy of John Loconsolo, and present an award to his family.
The Diocese of Brooklyn

A local Catholic school charity raised a whopping $2.1 million dollars at their annual scholarship fund dinner this year, which will help fund their scholarship fund for young Brooklyn students.

“We surpassed our fundraising goal this year and I am grateful on behalf of our students,” said Monsignor Gigantiello, the vicar for development for the Diocese of Brooklyn. “As our supporters grappled with the devastating effects of the pandemic on our lives, they never gave up on our children or on Catholic education.” 

Honorees Frank Carone and Lidia Bastianich are joined by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, Rosanna Scotto, and Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello.The Diocese of Brooklyn

Over the past year, the do-gooding organization has awarded over $7 million in scholarships to more than 4,000 students. 

“Our Catholic schools have been a beacon of hope, and thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we can make sure that no student will be denied a Catholic education because of financial hardship,” Gigantiello said. 

The event’s other honorees included Lidia Bastianich, Italian-American chef,  Brooklyn attorney Frank Carone, and John Loconsolo posthumously. Loconsolo passed away last year and was honored for his dedication in sponsoring over 100 students.

