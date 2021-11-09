Catholic charity raises millions for scholarships

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A local Catholic school charity raised a whopping $2.1 million dollars at their annual scholarship fund dinner this year, which will help fund their scholarship fund for young Brooklyn students.

“We surpassed our fundraising goal this year and I am grateful on behalf of our students,” said Monsignor Gigantiello, the vicar for development for the Diocese of Brooklyn. “As our supporters grappled with the devastating effects of the pandemic on our lives, they never gave up on our children or on Catholic education.”

Over the past year, the do-gooding organization has awarded over $7 million in scholarships to more than 4,000 students.

“Our Catholic schools have been a beacon of hope, and thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we can make sure that no student will be denied a Catholic education because of financial hardship,” Gigantiello said.

The event’s other honorees included Lidia Bastianich, Italian-American chef, Brooklyn attorney Frank Carone, and John Loconsolo posthumously. Loconsolo passed away last year and was honored for his dedication in sponsoring over 100 students.