Cops arrest 20-year-old suspect for fatal shooting outside Crown Heights bodega

Dion Reid was shot and killed outside a Sterling Place bodega on March 20, 2023.

Cops on Monday arrested the alleged gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man outside a Crown Heights bodega last March.

Police on Monday, Jan. 22 charged Bed-Stuy resident Derrick Prescod, 20, with murder for allegedly opening fire on and fatally wounding Dion Reid.

Authorities say that on Monday, March 20, 2023, Reid was standing in front of 1608 Sterling Place when he was shot twice, once in the torso and once in the right foot.

Cops responded to reports of a masked gunman firing a hail of bullets at the corner of Sterling Place and Buffalo Avenue just after 1 p.m., arriving on the scene to find Reid unconscious on the sidewalk outside a bodega.

Paramedics rushed Reid to Kings County Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The gunman fled the scene on foot to parts unknown, prompting a manhunt.

Following a ten-month long investigation by officers from the 77th Precinct, Prescod was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, Jan. 22.