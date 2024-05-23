Downtown Brooklyn streets brighten up in time for summer with vibrant asphalt art by Austrian creator

Vibrant asphalt art is making its way to Downtown Brooklyn as part of the ever-expanding Shared Streets program.

Brooklyn streets are about to get even prettier thanks to an asphalt art initiative led by Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the New York City Department of Transportation.

This week, street-scape enthusiasts began installing new ground murals – also known as asphalt art – in some of the pedestrian spaces throughout Downtown Brooklyn. The upgrades include public art, some of the program’s signature planters, granite blocks, bike corrals and various street furniture.

Next time Brooklynites take a stroll through the nabe, specifically along Pearl Street and Jay Street, they’ll be surrounded by the vibrant designs of Austrian artist BOICUT, the creator behind this latest installment. His vibrant artwork is filled with abstract lines and an array of six vibrant colors and styles.

Representatives for the project said the redesign aims to connect the area’s core streets and increase safety by delineating pedestrian priority zones.

“Public art enlivens our communities, and the NYC DOT Art Program partners with local organizations to bring murals, sculptures, and other art installations to NYC DOT properties across the city,” said Ydanis Rodriguez, NYC DOT commissioner.

These pedestrian-priority streets are all a part of a network of Shared Streets that aim to slow travel speeds where pedestrians and cyclists are prioritized, and motorists are treated as guests. On Shared Streets, a car’s access is limited for loading, carting, parking and other services. Drivers are also reminded to maintain slow speeds through various signs, street markings and the addition of public amenities such as seating.

“With vibrant new artwork adorning the streetscape we are welcoming pedestrians and making Downtown Brooklyn a true people-first neighborhood,” said Downtown Brooklyn Partnership President Regina Myer, in a statement.

The Shared Street model was first launched in Downtown Brooklyn on Pearl Street and Willoughby Street in 2019 and has since expanded across blocks in the heart of the neighborhood.