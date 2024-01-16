Spate of gun violence continues in Brooklyn as man shot in Ocean Hill apartment: NYPD

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An Ocean Hill man was hospitalized after he was shot inside an Eastern Parkway apartment building on Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Cops said the victim — whose name and age have not been released — was shot in the right shoulder in a basement apartment at 1592 Eastern Parkway just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Paramedics hurried the man to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officers reportedly took one person into custody at the scene and were searching for another, though the NYPD’s public information office was not able to confirm the arrest. The department does not yet have a description of the perpetrator.

As of Jan. 14, two shootings had been reported in the 73rd Precinct in 2024, per NYPD data, while four had been reported in the 28-day period from Dec. 17 to Jan. 14. In 2022, the most recent year for which complete data is available, the precinct saw 80 shootings — up from 73 in 2021.

Though shootings dropped citywide in 2023, the start of 2024 has been bloody in Brooklyn. A 15-year-old was shot and killed at Bayview Houses on Jan. 2, while four people were injured in two different shooting incidents in Brooklyn on Jan. 6. Just days before the Eastern Parkway shooting, a 54-year-old man was shot and killed after trying to break up a fight on the 3 train in Crown Heights.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell