Industry City Design Festival set to ignite creative spark in Sunset Park this weekend

A look inside Rue Du Paradis, A bespoke sustainably-made lingerie brand that hosts lingerie making workshops. The business will be a part of the Industry City Design Festival, coming to the sprawling Sunset Park complex this weekend.

Calling all creatives! Industry City’s highly anticipated Design Festival is happening this weekend.

The annual celebration returns to the sprawling Sunset Park campus on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, and will showcase the diverse talents of the hundreds of artists, makers and creatives who call Industry City home.

At the heart of the Industry City Design Festival is the Open Studios event, which will offer a rare glimpse into the usually private workspaces of over 70 creative tenants. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and engage with designers, artists, and small business owners, fostering connections and sparking inspiration.

“We are thrilled to host another year of Open Studios at Industry City,” said Jim Somoza, managing director of Industry City. “The campus is a place to explore, discover and make connections, and we look forward to welcoming the public to the offices and workshops of over 70 of our creative tenants. We have no doubt that visitors of Open Studios will leave inspired.”

Visitors can also expect a diverse range of exhibitions and installations, including a solo exhibition by Sun Young Kang at Yi Gallery, a duo exhibition titled “Defender” at Court Street Collective, and the “Dreamscape, Beyond Limits” collection at Ishka Designs and Art Hedge.

In addition to studio visits, the festival will feature a dynamic lineup of programming, from panel discussions to hands-on workshops, pop-up shopping and dining experiences and more. Noteworthy events include “Gurls Talk x Groundswell: Celebration of Mental Health Awareness and Art” and the “Natural Dyeing with Local Plants + Food Waste” workshop.

There will also be a slew of family-friendly activities, such as the ICDF Kids Art and Design Pop Up, which will takeover courtyard 1 and 2 with kid-centric, hands-on workshops. In Good Company will be curating music in the band shell and serving drinks for adults and children.

The Industry City Design Festival will also pay homage to the late Pavel Kraus, a Czech-born painter, sculptor, and installation artist whose studio will be open for visitors to commemorate his extraordinary contributions to the arts.

Guests can enter at Industry City’s Building 2, where they’ll receive maps and guidance from complex representatives.

For more information about the Industry City Design Festival and a full list of participating studios, visit industrycity.com/icdf.