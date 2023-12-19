Kings Plaza Mall evacuated due to bomb threat, authorities find no credible threat

Authorities investigate a bomb threat that saw hundreds of people evacuated from Kings Plaza Mall Tuesday morning.

Police evacuated the Kings Plaza Mall Tuesday morning after the shopping center received a bomb threat, Police Department sources confirmed to Brooklyn Paper.

According to authorities, the mall received the threatening phone call at around 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 19, after which the mall went into immediate evacuation protocol.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service and Bomb units cleared the building and found no evidence of any bombs. Still, hundreds of shoppers and mall workers were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

As of 12:30 p.m., shoppers and workers were given the all clear to head back into the shopping center.

Though some said they were scared by the evacuation, others lauded first responders for their swift handling of the situation.

“The Police came rushing in asking us to leave in an orderly fashion.” mall-goer Margaret Lewis told Brooklyn Paper.