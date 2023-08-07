Quantcast
This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Man slashed with screwdriver on R train in Sunset park: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
r train
An assailant slashed a man across the face with a screwdriver on the R train on Sunday, police said.
File photo by Ben Brachfeld

A 37-year-old man was slashed in the face on a northbound R train Sunday night after getting into a verbal dispute with another man, police said.

Authorities said that shortly before midnight on Aug. 6, the victim and the yet-to-be identified suspect were onboard the train as it passed through Sunset Park. 

According to a preliminary NYPD investigation, a verbal argument between the men became physical when the suspect pulled out a screw driver and slashed the 37-year-old straphanger in the face.

The victim disembarked the train at 25th Street subway stop and reported the incident to police.

Cops said the suspect stayed on the northbound R train and got off at an unknown stop. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York