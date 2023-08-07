Man slashed with screwdriver on R train in Sunset park: NYPD

An assailant slashed a man across the face with a screwdriver on the R train on Sunday, police said.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 37-year-old man was slashed in the face on a northbound R train Sunday night after getting into a verbal dispute with another man, police said.

Authorities said that shortly before midnight on Aug. 6, the victim and the yet-to-be identified suspect were onboard the train as it passed through Sunset Park.

According to a preliminary NYPD investigation, a verbal argument between the men became physical when the suspect pulled out a screw driver and slashed the 37-year-old straphanger in the face.

The victim disembarked the train at 25th Street subway stop and reported the incident to police.

Cops said the suspect stayed on the northbound R train and got off at an unknown stop. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.