Developers unveil new plans and renderings for Coney Island casino

Developers behind the proposed Coney Island casino unveiled their latest plans for the gaming facility this week, along with new project renderings.

New sketches for The Coney depict the gambling den amidst the backdrop of a 500-room hotel, a 2,500-seat concert venue, high-end restaurants, 90,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a public green space.

A coalition of partners, including Saratoga Casino Holdings, Global Gaming Solutions, Legends and Thor Equities, have been planning to bring a gaming facility to the People’s Playground since a new downstate license became available in 2022.

They’re currently in the process of trying to get that license but, before being approved, they must share their potential plans with the New York Gaming Facility Location Board. Developers also must get input from Coney Island residents, who have expressed mixed feelings on the $3B plan.

But Sam Gerrity, CEO of Saratoga Casino Holdings, said The Coney could be the economic driver that locals have been asking the city for.

“For two years we have been speaking with the residents of Coney Island and Southern Brooklyn about the need for a project that creates careers, supports local businesses, and centers entertainment around the idea of a playground that is truly accessible to the people,” Gerrity said in a statement. “We have heard time and time again that Coney Island needs a project that provides year-round economic support while also lifting up the infrastructure in one of the most densely traveled areas of the community.”

Developers also say the new facility will bring approximately 4,000 new jobs to the area, as previously reported by Brooklyn Paper.

“The Coney will be a world-class destination with activities for locals and tourists alike,” Dan Boren, board chairman for Global Gaming Solutions and secretary of commerce for The Chickasaw Nation, said. “We have worked closely with the community and local business owners to put together a proposal that is designed to create thousands of good paying jobs and lift the entire local economy, benefitting Coney Island and all of Brooklyn.”

New renderings offer a peek at what The Coney will look like from the Stillwell Avenue subway station and in between current Coney Island staples like Nathan’s on Surf Avenue.

“Situated in the middle of a preexisting entertainment district steps away from one of NYC’s most iconic historical landmarks, The Coney just makes sense,” Gerrity said. “Additionally, The Coney is a project that would be built on privately owned land. That means we are ready to put shovels in the ground on day one.”

A petition in favor of the project recently received 10,000 signatures, said the development group who did not immediately provide a link to or copy of the petition to Brooklyn Paper.