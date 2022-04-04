One injured, one in custody after Bay Ridge shooting

One person was wounded in a shooting in Bay Ridge on Monday afternoon, just steps away from the neighborhood’s police precinct.

Officers from the 68th Precinct responded to a report of a shooting just after 2 pm at the corner of Third Avenue and 65th Street, where a 23-year-old man was found to have been shot in the back, according to the New York City Police Department. Emergency responders brought the victim, who was in stable condition, to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.

A possible suspect was in police custody, but no arrests had been made as of 5pm on Monday, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting came just days after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was shot and killed in East Flatbush, drawing neighbors and elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, to call for more resources and stricter gun control in the city. Lewin’s 20-year-old aunt was also injured in the March 31 shooting, but is expected to recover.

There have been 279 shooting incidents citywide so far this year, according to NYPD data, a 17 percent increase from the same time period in 2021. Of those incidents, 39 have occurred within the Brooklyn South patrol, which stretches from Crown Heights and Red Hook to Bay Ridge and Canarsie.

So far this year, shootings in Brooklyn South are up about 14 percent from the same time last year, and victims – the number of people injured or killed in those shootings – has risen nearly 30 percent, with 49 reported in Brooklyn South as of April 3.