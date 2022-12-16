Two indicted with sex trafficking after allegedly forcing 16-year-old into prostitution in East New York: DA

Two people have been indicted for allegedly sex trafficking a sixteen-year-old girl in East New York last summer, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Thursday. One of the suspects was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Dec. 15, but the other remains at large.

“These defendants allegedly took advantage of a teenage girl, forcing her to repeatedly engage in sex with several men in exchange for money that the defendants took from her,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “We have no tolerance for this kind of outrageous conduct, and I will continue to hold accountable anyone who criminally exploits vulnerable youth in Brooklyn.”

In August, 23-year-old Kaelin Alexander of Staten Island and a second unnamed co-defendant allegedly forced the teen to work as a prostitute — making her walk the train tracks at Pennsylvania Avenue while they waited in the car. According to the DA’s office, on Aug. 20, Alexander and the co-defendant had a falling out, and the co-defendant ended her involvement with the operation.

Alexander continued to force the victim to work and give him the money she earned until the fall, when someone tipped off the New York City Police Department about a possible sex trafficking situation.

On Oct. 17, after an investigation by NYPD Detective Denis Regimbal of the Human Trafficking Squad, cops recovered the victim during an undercover operation. Alexander was arrested on Dec. 14, and on Thursday was charged with 12 counts including sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, and endangering the welfare of a child. His bail is set at $50,000 cash or $350,000 bond.

The defendant faces up to 25 years in prison and, if convicted of the top count, would be forced to register as a sex offender. His next court date is set for Jan. 23, 2023.