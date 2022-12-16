Quantcast

Police & Fire

Two indicted with sex trafficking after allegedly forcing 16-year-old into prostitution in East New York: DA

By
comments
Posted on
brooklyn DA eric gonzalez
Two people have been charged with allegedly forcing a sixteen-year-old girl into prostitution in East New York, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez announced Thursday.
File photo by Colin Mixson

Two people have been indicted for allegedly sex trafficking a sixteen-year-old girl in East New York last summer, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Thursday. One of the suspects was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Dec. 15, but the other remains at large.

“These defendants allegedly took advantage of a teenage girl, forcing her to repeatedly engage in sex with several men in exchange for money that the defendants took from her,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “We have no tolerance for this kind of outrageous conduct, and I will continue to hold accountable anyone who criminally exploits vulnerable youth in Brooklyn.”

In August, 23-year-old Kaelin Alexander of Staten Island and a second unnamed co-defendant allegedly forced the teen to work as a prostitute — making her walk the train tracks at Pennsylvania Avenue while they waited in the car. According to the DA’s office, on Aug. 20, Alexander and the co-defendant had a falling out, and the co-defendant ended her involvement with the operation.

brooklyn supreme court
One defendant was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Dec. 15 and is being held on $30,000 bail. The other has not yet been arrested. Ajay Suresh/Wikimedia Commons

Alexander continued to force the victim to work and give him the money she earned until the fall, when someone tipped off the New York City Police Department about a possible sex trafficking situation.

On Oct. 17, after an investigation by NYPD Detective Denis Regimbal of the Human Trafficking Squad, cops recovered the victim during an undercover operation. Alexander was arrested on Dec. 14, and on Thursday was charged with 12 counts including sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, and endangering the welfare of a child. His bail is set at $50,000 cash or $350,000 bond.

The defendant faces up to 25 years in prison and, if convicted of the top count, would be forced to register as a sex offender. His next court date is set for Jan. 23, 2023. 

About the Author

Kirstyn Brendlen

A New Jersey native and enthusiast, Kirstyn covers northern Brooklyn for Brooklyn paper, from Greenpoint to Gowanus.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York