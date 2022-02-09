5-year-old fighting for life after being struck by Midwood driver

A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a driver backing their car out of a Midwood driveway.

The incident took place just before 3 pm on East 12th Street between Avenues N and O, police said.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman, remained on the scene, a police spokesperson said, and volunteers with the Orthodox Jewish ambulance service Hatzolah provided aid to the child on scene. The incident is under investigation.

25 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year, according to the Department of Transportation, including 13 pedestrians, 2 motorcyclists, 8 car drivers or passengers, and 2 operators of “other motorized” vehicles including throttle e-bikes.

Children have not been spared of the violence: just a few blocks away from Wednesday’s incident, at Coney Island Avenue and Avenue J, a teenager was left in critical condition after being struck by a truck while exiting a city bus. A few weeks earlier, a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run school bus driver.

This story is developing, check back for updates.