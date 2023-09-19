21-year-old fatally shot in Crown Heights, investigation ongoing: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Crown Heights on Monday night.

According to police, the victim was shot “multiple times” outside 991 Carroll St. just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Paramedics rushed the victim — whose identity is being withheld pending family notification — to NYC Health+Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

“When the cops rolled him over, he was lifeless,” said resident Curtis King, who has lived in the neighborhood for 22 years. “I’ve seen this happen far too often in this neighborhood.”

The identity of the gunman is unknown as of Sept. 19, according to the NYPD, and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

“This usually happens along Eastern Parkway or closer to the Ebbets Fields [Apartments],” said Patrick Sullivan, a Crown Heights resident of 34 years. “It is so dark in that corner that who knows how long he was there for. I feel for his family.”

Per police statistics, there have been three murders and ten shooting incidents in the 71st Precinct, where Monday’s shooting took place, so far this year — a reduction of 40% and 33.3%, respectively. Last month, a 17-year-old was critically wounded in a shooting at the Major R. Owens Health and Community Wellness Center within the precinct — just a few months after two teens were shot outside a nearby deli.